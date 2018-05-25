Pedestrian injured in hit and run accident in West Central Fresno

A pedestrian was injured near Olive and Marks Friday night when they were hit by a driver, who then drove away from the collision. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A pedestrian was critically injured in West Central Fresno on Friday night when they were hit by a driver, who then drove away from the collision.

According to Fresno Police, just after 8:30 pm the man was crossing W Olive Avenue near N Marks Avenue in an area that was not a marked crosswalk.

The victim has been rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Fresno Police officers are still looking for the suspect, who was last seen driving a black Ford truck. The front left side of the vehicle was likely damaged in the collision.

If you see that truck, you are urged to call 911.
