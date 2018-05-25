Pedestrian injured in hit and run accident in West Central Fresno

#BREAKING: Man taken to the hospital after being hit near Olive & Marks in Southwest Fresno. Driver took off, police still looking for them. Waiting on update on victim's condition @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PEz14mYYKi — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 26, 2018

A pedestrian was critically injured in West Central Fresno on Friday night when they were hit by a driver, who then drove away from the collision.According to Fresno Police, just after 8:30 pm the man was crossing W Olive Avenue near N Marks Avenue in an area that was not a marked crosswalk.The victim has been rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.Fresno Police officers are still looking for the suspect, who was last seen driving a black Ford truck. The front left side of the vehicle was likely damaged in the collision.If you see that truck, you are urged to call 911.