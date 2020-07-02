Police searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his sixties has been killed after being hit by a car in southwest Fresno.

The CHP says the man was walking on the shoulder heading south on Elm Ave. near W. North Ave. when the vehicle hit him.

The driver then fled, but the vehicle lost a side mirror due to the impact. Authorities are trying to track down the vehicle and the driver.
