10 years later, Pedro Ramirez pushing for immigration reform behind the scenes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millions of undocumented people in the United States are waiting for immigration reform, each and every one with a story of their own.Pedro Ramirez, 31, was only four when he came to the U.S. and wasn't afraid of getting a college education or sharing his legal status with the world."I learned a lot about being an advocate and being able to push for something that is bigger than you, and that was immigration," he said.In 2010, his senior year at Fresno State, he was Student Body President and advocated for undocumented students like himself.After graduating with his bachelor's degree, his efforts continued while pursuing his master's degree at Cal State Long Beach.Ramirez says he knew fighting for legal action was going to take more than protesting."If I wanted to see change in the system, a broken immigration system, you have to deal with the people making those decisions," he said.He dove right in with valuable internships and networking.A decade later, he is still involved within the political atmosphere.He moved back home to the Central Valley in 2016 and is with the Kern Labor Council and the Central Valley workers center.He says change starts at the local level and is excited to see the progress."We have new state senators, both Latina women," Ramirez said. "We have more diversity all over the city council."Ramirez says there is still a long way to go when it comes to DACA at the national level."Wow, it's been 9/10 years and still, nothing is being done," he said. "We are at the third president and nothing has gotten done."But his hope is going nowhere."I am hopeful that we will see immigration reform, but I am even more hopeful that things are changing quickly the more and more people get involved," he said/