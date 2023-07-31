WATCH LIVE

Paul Reubens, comedian who portrayed iconic Pee-wee Herman character, dies at 70

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said.

ByLisa Respers France, CNN, CNNWire
Monday, July 31, 2023 5:29PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.

He was 70.

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement reads. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

CNN has reached out to a representative for Reubens for further comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

