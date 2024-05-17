Local dermatologist stresses safety when getting 'Vampire Facial'

During the procedure, the patient's blood will be drawn and the test tube will then be placed into a centrifuge.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno dermatologist is encouraging safety when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control reported that three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting the so-called "vampire facial" at a New Mexico med-spa.



The Vampire Facial gained popularity among celebrities, and now, it's become one of the most sought-after facial treatments.

"They come in saying the Vampire Facial or 'What did Kim K do?' There's always things that are trending," said Dr. Rohini Shantharam.

The dermatologist added that it's not as painful as it looks.

"On the spectrum of different things I do in the office, it's probably one of the most easily tolerated procedures," she said.

Dr. Shantharam offers the Vampire Facial at Boswell Dermatology in northwest Fresno, where she is the aesthetics director.

During the procedure, the patient's blood will be drawn and the test tube will then be placed into a centrifuge, where it will extract Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP).



"We use it as a glide during a micro-needling procedure, which is a device that has lots of small little needles that deliver a little bit of injury into the skin to stimulate a healing response to help remodel collagen, rejuvenating the skin and helping to treat acne scars," she explained.

According to Dr. Shantharam, there are risks with this treatment if it's not done properly with sterile equipment.

"Some of this equipment is also really just intended for one-time use," she shared. "So if the facility is attempting to re-sterilize something that was intended to be thrown away after the procedure, that can then lead to severe illness."

According to the CDC, three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting the vampire facial at a facility -- they said -- was unlicensed and may have used dirty needles.

Dr. Shantharam encourages patients to get a consultation before a procedure to protect them from any other risks such as inflammation or irritation -- as the ultimate goal is to enhance their skin.