Mike Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus

Sources tell ABC News, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for COVID-19. And top adviser Marty Obst has also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News and CNN.

Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser, but is not a government employee.

Bloomberg News first reported the positive test.

Obst is not the first person in Pence's orbit to test positive for the virus. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

Obst and Pence's office did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

It's not clear when Obst was last in close proximity to Pence.

The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, held a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, prompting the President to enter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. After the White House physician signed off on allowing Trump to return to his public schedule, the Trump campaign has continued to make stops across the country to campaign for reelection.

Trump's campaign has not changed its protocol at rallies in key battleground states where little social distancing and mask wearing has been observed.

ABC News has also learned at least one additional staffer in the VP's office has tested positive in the last few days and several staffers are now quarantining.

Statement from the VP's office, Devin O'Malley, VP Press Secretary:

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

