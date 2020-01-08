Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania -- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board released video showing the aftermath of a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the weekend that killed five people, including a nine-year-old girl.

The video includes drone shots showing a parking lot where a damaged tour bus and tractor-trailers were being kept.

Video from the ground showed NTSB investigators combing through the mangled vehicles.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on January 5 in Mount Pleasant Township, which is about 40 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

The NTSB investigation began shortly after the crash, and an initial report is expected in 10 days.

However, it could be two years before the crash is fully analyzed.

EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the deadly tour bus accident in Pennsylvania.



"I thought it was devastating," National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said after reviewing evidence. "I imagine that if you were in this accident, that it was scary."

She said the motor coach began its trip at 10 p.m. Saturday in Queens, New York, then stopped in Manhattan and Hackensack, New Jersey. She said driver Shuang Qing Feng, 58, was about 10 miles from being subbed out by the next driver when his bus passed a FedEx truck.

"Down the road" the driver lost control and the bus hit a concrete median barrier, went up an embankment and ended up blocking the westbound turnpike travel lanes, she said. The FedEx truck could not stop and hit the bus, after which a UPS truck also struck it.

EMBED More News Videos

'We started tumbling': Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on January 6, 2020.



Feng and two other victims are from New York City: passengers Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, and 9-year-old Jaremy Vazquez, according to the Westmoreland County coroner's office.

Two UPS employees were killed, Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniau.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News