Clovis students write encouraging letters to healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Clovis students are spreading compassion and love one letter at a time through a new program.The Clovis North Biology Club started Pens for Smiles, in which they send encouraging letters to hospital staff workers, patients and people in senior living centers.The club has sent almost two dozen letters to locations in Fresno to Nevada."It's important to let everyone know that we're here for each other and encourage each other to get through these really tough times. To help this community and make sure that everyone feels together," said club president Iris Wang.Club leaders said they've received great feedback from the letters. They have also been contacted by more locations that would like to receive their messages.