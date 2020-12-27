Society

Peoples Church seeing progress in expansion project

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Peoples Church expansion in northeast Fresno continues to take shape as the congregation prepares for the new year.

The church has undergone construction to add parking, change the entrance, and raise a new two-story, 25-thousand square foot building dedicated to the church's youngest members.

Despite the pandemic, construction remains ahead of schedule, but church leaders are really looking forward to the day when everyone can come back and worship.

"It's really a unique opportunity where we are with this and we're looking forward to what God is going to do in 2021, because we know he's been here during 2020 but it's been a tough time," says Pastor Larry Powell.

The church had to alter its Christmas services due to COVID-19 this year.

The campus offered six outdoor stations to keep the congregation safe, while still hearing the message.
