Person being treated for major injuries after hit and run crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is being treated for major injuries after a hit and run crash in Fresno County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Howard at Shields, which just a few miles north of Kerman.

Officers say a driver heading south on Howard failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting another car.

The impact caused the passenger from the victim car to be thrown from the vehicle.

That person was not wearing a seat belt.

At least three people were in the suspect car and all of them ran off trying to hide in a nearby field but they were found with the help of a K9 officer.

The suspect driver is a 20-year old man from Kerman.

Officers say he had been smoking marijuana prior to the crash but was not found to be under the influence.

He was cited for obstruction, being unlicensed, and running the stop sign.
