Pluma recently won a Grammy Award for his "Genesis" album and was one of the top streamed artists in the world in 2023.

Peso Pluma bringing 2024 'Exodo' tour to Fresno at Save Mart Center

Grammy Award winner and international superstar Peso Pluma is coming to the Central Valley.

Grammy Award winner and international superstar Peso Pluma is coming to the Central Valley.

Grammy Award winner and international superstar Peso Pluma is coming to the Central Valley.

Grammy Award winner and international superstar Peso Pluma is coming to the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy Award winner and international superstar Peso Pluma is coming to the Central Valley.

His 2024 "Exodo" tour includes a show at the Save Mart Center on September 7.

Pluma recently won a Grammy Award for his "Genesis" album and was one of the top streamed artists in the world in 2023.

A pre-sale will be held for Citi cardholders beginning at 12 pm on Wednesday.

If you're unable to snag tickets to the Fresno show, Pluma will have multiple shows in California, including San Francisco, San Diego, and San Jose.