Pet adoption fees reduced during Clear the Shelter event at CCSPCA

Thursday, August 10, 2023 3:36AM
You have an opportunity to help give a loving home to an animal in need while also freeing up valuable space at a local shelter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to take action and help give a loving home to an animal in need while also freeing up valuable space at a local shelter.

The Central California SPCA is hosting an event called "Clear the Shelters" through the entire month of August.

The national movement is focused on getting as many animals adopted as possible.

Through August 31, you can get up to 50% of the adoption fee waived for certain types of pets.

That includes animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, adult dogs, adult cats, and kittens.

The adoption center in Southeast Fresno is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm.

