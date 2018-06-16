WILD ANIMALS

23-foot python swallows woman whole as she tends to her garden

EMBED </>More Videos

A village official said a 23-foot python swallowed a woman whole as she tended to her garden. Villagers cut the snake open and found Wa Tiba's body within. (Shutterstock)

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
A 23-foot python swallowed an Indonesian woman whole while she tended to her vegetable garden, according to a village official.

The village chief, known as Faris, told the Associated Press that 54-year-old Wa Tiba went missing on Thursday evening. Her family and neighbors launched a search after finding her sandals and a flashlight in her garden the next morning.

The search party encountered a bloated snake not far from her garden. They killed the animal and returned to the village, where they cut the snake open.

"When they cut open the snake's belly, they found Tiba's body still intact with all her clothes," Faris said. "She was swallowed first from her head."

Videos shared on the internet showed villagers slicing open the python's carcass to reveal the woman's body.

Reticulated pythons, which are widespread in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole.

Reports of humans being killed by pythons are extremely rare. In the wild, they are known to eat monkeys, pigs and other mammals.

It was the second python attack on a human in Indonesia since March 2017, when a 25-year-old man was swallowed whole by a python in West Sulawesi province.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsu.s. & worldsnake
WILD ANIMALS
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Snake slithers under airport seats
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News