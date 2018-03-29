Chaffee Zoo giraffe has died

Cali the giraffe was euthanized on March 10th due to old age. He was 23 years old.The Chaffee Zoo confirmed that the reticulated giraffe was taken to UC Davis for a necropsy. Chaffee Zoo veterinarians were also involved in the necropsy so that they can learn more about him.Cali came to the Chaffee Zoo in 1995, and had been there for 22 years.A zookeeper posted a tribute to Instagram saying that "some goodbyes leave a 17 1/2 ft hole in your heart."There are 4 other giraffes at the Chaffee Zoo, and they are hoping to get more in the future, as the exhibit has the capacity for 8.