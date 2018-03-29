PETS & ANIMALS

Chaffee Zoo giraffe has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Gali the giraffe was euthanized on March 10th due to old age. He was 23 years old. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cali the giraffe was euthanized on March 10th due to old age. He was 23 years old.

The Chaffee Zoo confirmed that the reticulated giraffe was taken to UC Davis for a necropsy. Chaffee Zoo veterinarians were also involved in the necropsy so that they can learn more about him.

Cali came to the Chaffee Zoo in 1995, and had been there for 22 years.

A zookeeper posted a tribute to Instagram saying that "some goodbyes leave a 17 1/2 ft hole in your heart."

There are 4 other giraffes at the Chaffee Zoo, and they are hoping to get more in the future, as the exhibit has the capacity for 8.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsFresno Chaffee Zooanimalzoo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News