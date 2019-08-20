Pets & Animals

Confirmed sighting of great white shark in Morro Bay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Signs posted around Morro Bay over the weekend warned beachgoers of a confirmed shark sighting.

The California State Parks department received two reports of a great white shark Friday.

According to the notes, the shark was spotted about 100 yards west of the entrance to Morro Stand Campground.

Another sighting was confirmed Saturday about 50 yards offshore from Morro Bay High school.

The shark was reportedly 8 to 10 feet in length. No one was injured, and the warning expired Monday.
