Deer jumps through window of New York hair salon: VIDEO

LAKE RONKONKOMA, New York -- A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window.

It happened at 'Be.you.tiful Hair Salon' at 344 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

The deer struck a woman sitting on a couch in the front of the store. Police say she suffered leg and head pain. She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deer was not at the scene when police arrived.
