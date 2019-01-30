Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch

SACRAMENTO, California --A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months.
Coco survived all that time with the help of residents who gave her food.
It took more than three hours to get her out. Animal control officers used a tranquilizer gun to slow her down so they could catch her in a net. They pulled her up and brought her to safety.
According to KVOR, she's a Belgian Malinois. Coco is now getting tender, loving care at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.
Animal control thinks she's only about a year-and-a-half old and the hope is that Coco has many happier years still to come.