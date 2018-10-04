PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week

The Humane Society of Missouri saved a dog that was left stranded in a flooded house for nearly a week.

The Humane Society of Missouri saved a dog that was left stranded in a flooded house for nearly a week due to Hurricane Florence.
In the video uploaded to YouTube, the Society's Disaster Response Team can be seen bursting through the entrance to a flooded home to rescue a little pooch named Soshe, a Maltese terrier who had been floating on a couch inside the home since Florence struck.

Soshe's rescue is one of many carried out following Hurricane Florence, a massive storm that killed roughly 5,500 pigs and 3.4 million chickens in North Carolina.

