Dog who lost both owners to coronavirus looking for loving home

EATONTOWN, N.J. -- A dog in New Jersey is in need of a new family after both of her owners died from COVID-19 complications.Che-Che was scared and shaking when she was brought to the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend. The staff wore full PPE and kept her the 9-pound dog in isolation before giving her a bath with hot soap and water.The rescue group said it wants to honor her family and those lost by finding Che-Che the perfect home, and calls are already pouring in.The group said it already has a long list of people who are interested in her, and it will find a home where she will live out the rest of her life in peace.Protocols have changed during the pandemic for the staff, but their work to care for Che-Che and all the other animals who are waiting for their forever home doesn't stop -- even with fewer donations coming in.But as more people stay home, officials say the good news people are fostering and adopting as they look for companionship during these uncertain times.For those who are financially strapped, just know that help is available for your pets. The SPCA also has a pet food pantry so people can pick up their food along with food for their pets.to learn more on how to adopt from the Monmouth County SPCA or call the adoption center at 732-542-5962 with any questions.