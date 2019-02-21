PETS & ANIMALS

Rescuers work to free dog's head from spare tire

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog's head stuck in spare tire. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 21, 2019.

LOS ANGELES --
One dog has a lucky tale to tell.

KCAL-TV reports, A California family got quite the shock when they saw their family pet got stuck in a spare tire.

It took quite an effort to set the pet free.

Bam Bam the 11-month-old dog got stuck in the middle of a wheel.

Owner Jose Madrigral tells of the moment he found Bam Bam: "I was really scared. More than anything, even though I acted right away, I was really shocked."

The family hasn't got a clue how or why their dog ended up like that in their yard.

"We were all inside and as soon as i heard his bark it sounded really bad. I checked on him. The tire was him on flat and curving his neck," Madrigral said.

They tried soap and water, but couldn't get Bam Bam's head out of the tire and brought him to the vet.

Orange County vet specialist Leyla Fatourechi says it's like nothing she has ever seen before.

"I've never seen a dog stuck in a tire. This is definitely a first, I think for all of us. I don't think even the firefighters had seen anything like it," Fatourechi said.

Nothing seemed to work at the vet's office so they called the fire department. Crews cut the tire and freed Bam Bam.

When it was all over, his owners were looking at a steep vet bill - more than $2,000! Not to worry though, because a close friend of the family helped pay for the bill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsanimal rescuefeel gooddogsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Small puppy shot multiple times in neighborhood
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
Save money on pet meds
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Oakland teachers hold rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
Show More
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
More News