U.S. & WORLD

Drunk birds flying into windows, cars in Minnesota after eating fermented berries

EMBED </>More Videos

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries," National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler said. "It would be like chugging a keg of beer." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

GILBERT, Minn. --
A northern Minnesota community is dealing with an unforeseen nuisance: drunk birds flying into windows and cars.

According to the police department in Gilbert, Minnesota, the birds have been getting buzzed after eating berries that fermented earlier than usual this year because of an early frost.


National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler told KMSP-TV that robins and waxwings feast on fruit such as crabapples, and that the sugar in those fruits can turn into alcohol as they lose moisture.

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries. They don't digest as quickly and soon, they're intoxicated. It would be like chugging a keg of beer," Stiteler added.

The police department said the birds will eventually sober up and residents need not panic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldwild animalsbirdsalcoholbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingMinnesota
U.S. & WORLD
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Show More
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Boarded up Southwest Fresno home catches fire
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
More News