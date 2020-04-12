Pets & Animals

Fresno firefighters find homes for 5 puppies left outside station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters made an unusual discovery on Saturday morning.

They say someone dropped off five female puppies at Station 8.

"This morning we came out for our morning detail and noticed we heard some crying at our side door here and we went to investigate and found a crate with five puppies in there whimpering," said firefighter Justin Hill.

They shared photos on social media and managed to get all of them adopted.

One couple who showed up said their beloved dog passed away a year ago, and they were happy to bring a new pet into their family.

Firefighters say all of the new puppy parents were reminded of their need to be spayed and vaccinated, and they kept contact information for each of them.

They also say while this story may have a happy ending, fire stations are NOT a place to drop off pets.
