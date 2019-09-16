missing dog

Fresno man offering $5,000 reward to help find missing dog

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can bring back his best friend.

Jeffrey Matthews said his dog Daisy has been missing for a couple of weeks. He said he came home to find his front door unlocked and Daisy nowhere in sight.

Matthews told Action News Daisy recently had surgery and requires medication to keep her healthy.

If someone has Daisy they can give her back, no questions asked, Matthews said.

"I just want to make it real clear, I just want my best friend back. I don't want to press charges against anyone or make it a legal issue or anything, I just want my friend back," he said.

Matthews initially was offering a $600 reward but raised the amount after getting support from family and friends.
