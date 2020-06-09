comfort dog

Hanford Fire Department gets 2 adorable new recruits

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of Golden Retriever Puppies took oath on Monday to serve as therapy dogs for the Hanford Fire Department.

They dressed the part, donning tiny firefighter outfits and hats at Hanford City Hall.

California Service Dog Academy, based in Visalia, provided the dogs to Station Number One.

The non-profit raises, trains, and assigns service dogs to veterans and other agencies.

Last week the puppies visited the fire department to help them get used to the environment.
