BUNA, Texas -- A Texas high school student chose to ride out in style on her last day of junior year.While most of her classmates decided to ride their horses to school, Kayden Bayer thought it would be perfect to show off her cow, Velvet.She said she trained Velvet last year.Buna High School is located about 40 miles northeast of Beaumont.