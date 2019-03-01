Pets & Animals

Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach

CALIFORNIA -- A bizarre-looking, gigantic fish washed up on the shores of Southern California.

The animal is known as a hoodwinker sunfish.

This seven-foot wide behemoth was discovered on the beach last week.

The only known sightings of the hoodwinker sunfish in modern history are from the other side of the world - in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.

There is no word what caused this particular hoodwinker to seemingly stray so far from home.
