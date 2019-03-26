H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation offering low cost spay and neuter services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get your dog or cat spayed or neutered this weekend for a low price.
The H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation, a low-cost veterinary clinic in Fresno is offering $10 dollar spay or neuter.
Typically.. you would have to pay $45 dollars for a cat and $75 dollars for a dog.
Thanks to a $150,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, H.O.P.E. is able to provide these low prices to people who could not otherwise afford to spay or neuter their cats and dogs.
The mission of the Fresno H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation is to help control the unwanted pet population through spaying and neutering, not killing.
"PetSmart Charities" is a nonprofit animal welfare organization.
More than 490,000 dogs and cats find homes each year through the organization's adoption program in all PetSmart stores and sponsored adoption events.
Click here if you would like to make an appointment for your pet.
Or give HOPE a call at (559)-271-0209.
