Hunter catches 700-pound alligator in Georgia

GEORGIA -- It's alligator hunting season in Georgia.

It is not a competition, but if it were, one man would have already locked up the top prize. He caught a 14-foot long alligator last week.

It took the help of a crew of five and more than five hours to bring the 700-pound reptile in.

Alligator hunting season in Georgia runs through early October. It requires a special permit and hunters can bag just one animal.

The 700-pound alligator is believed to be the largest ever caught in the state.
