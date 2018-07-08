PETS & ANIMALS

Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WORCESTER, Mass. --
A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane.

Michele and Steven Burt were on a Jet Blue flight Thursday from Florida to Massachusetts when they noticed something wrong with their French bulldog Darcy.

Panting heavily, Darcy's tongue and gums were blue.

That's when two flight attendants provided an oxygen tank to help the dog breathe.

Darcy quickly perked up and her owners have said she's made a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogairplanejetblueflight emergencyanimals in perilanimalMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News