Firefighters respond to horse stranded on hillside in Sunland: WATCH LIVE

SUNLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured. The 30-year-old, male horse has been medicated by the L.A. Animal Services Veterinarian in preparation for a hoist operation.LAFD Search and Rescue and the Los Angeles Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. LAFD Air Ops configured a helicopter with the hook required to perform the operation.