Pets & Animals

Firefighters respond to horse stranded on hillside in Sunland: WATCH LIVE

SUNLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.

The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured. The 30-year-old, male horse has been medicated by the L.A. Animal Services Veterinarian in preparation for a hoist operation.

LAFD Search and Rescue and the Los Angeles Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.

After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. LAFD Air Ops configured a helicopter with the hook required to perform the operation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssunland tujungalos angeles countyrescuehorses
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
4 suspected human cases of West Nile Virus in Tulare County
Search is on for two men accused of robbing a liquor store in SE Fresno
Fresno Police investigating string of brazen robberies within a few days
If you see red flashing lights on a schoolbus - stop!
1 arrested for stealing car with 4-year-old inside in Fresno
Show More
Fresno makes it to Time Magazine cover - but not for the right reasons
Valley farmers say more and more vandals are destroying their crops
High school becomes first in California to offer free housing to students
Man in court for shooting and killing toddler in Fresno
Merced company gives active shooter training to Dinuba school employees
More TOP STORIES News