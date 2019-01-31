PETS & ANIMALS

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A longtime shelter dog is being recognized for helping to save three kittens trapped in a Delaware storm drain.

Earlier this month, Harvey, a dog who has lived at the Faithful Friends Animal Society for the past four years, started pulling on his leash while walking with a handler.

When Harvey started barking at a storm drain, the worker let him get a little closer.

It turns out, the pup had sniffed out three little cats trapped at the bottom of the drain.

Though it took two full weeks, the shelter's cat department was able to rescue all of Harvey's kittens.

The cat siblings, now named Beta, Bree, and Brewster are currently being fostered with plans to adopt them out soon.

As for Harvey, he's also looking for a good home, preferably as the only pet.

If you're interested in adopting Harvey or the kittens, you can visit the Faithful Friends Animal Society website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newsanimal rescuedogkittensinstagram stories
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Fresno Chaffee Zoo releases new photos of its baby rhino
Fresno Chaffee Zoo veterinarians perform two major surgeries in one day
Elephant seals take over California beach during shutdown
SLO sheriff's deputies help elephant seal find its way home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk
Central Valley growers welcome rain to irrigate crops
Pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Citywide gang sweep leads to 76 felony arrests in 10 days
January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 100 percent
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Show More
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Visalia woman arrested; found in possession of meth and black tar heroin
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
Roger Clemens' son, godson accusing bar bouncer of assault
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
More News