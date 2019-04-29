Pets & Animals

Man says he killed neighbor's dog, took care of the body after it chased his cat

LEE COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man is behind bars after he told deputies that he shot and killed his neighbor's hunting dog.

James Wesley Hammonds, 57, told officials he killed the dog after it chased his cat and was on his property.

He also admitted to disposing of the body.

Hammonds was arrested on Friday and charged with felony cruelty to animals and illegally disposing of a dead domesticated animal.

He has since been released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

After his release, Hammonds filed complaints against his neighbor, Jonathon Mitchell, for trespassing and communicating threats.

Mitchell was charged and has since been released under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslee countyanimal crueltydogsneighborcatspetsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News