Pets & Animals

NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation

By Patrick Nagle
Asheboro, NC -- The NC Zoo is a wonderful place to see many animals and the polar bear is one of its main attractions.

With its popularity, the NC Zoo has become an ambassador for the polar bear and has teamed up with the 'polar bear international' to help spread awareness. There have been efforts to help increase the population of polar bears in the wild.


Nakita and his friends are not able to contribute to the repopulation of the polar bear habitat, but they are here to help people understand that there are things we can do to make a change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnczoobearnc zoolocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
Mother, 2 kids injured in central Fresno crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Show More
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News