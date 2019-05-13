Pets & Animals

Officers escort emu back home after it was found wandering streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Arizona -- We think you'll find this story quite emu-sing.

The police department in Phoenix got a strange call on Sunday and when they arrived to 65th Street and Cactus Road, they found an emu on the loose.

Officers were able to catch the large bird and find the owner after it was posted on the department's Facebook page.

SEE ALSO: Donkey and emu develop special bond after owner abandons them

A nearby Scottsdale police officer helped them by holding on to the emu until the Phoenix officers were able to escort it back home.

RELATED: Peacock spotted roaming in Westchase neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman heard cat-like noises on her way to work, but was surprised to see what was really making the noises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonaviral videobuzzworthysocietybirdscaught on videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News