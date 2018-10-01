DOG

New study suggests your phone use could cause depression in your dog

Your phone may be causing some unexpected anxiety and even depression in your pup.

A new study in the United Kingdom shows dogs may suffer from depression when their human ignored them.

Veterinarians say the effects of smartphone usage on pets is apparent.

They say dogs can read body language, eye contact, and facial expressions.

So, if you're on your phone and act disinterested, they feel directly ignored.

Researchers recommend being more conscious of our screen time compared to our puppy play time.
