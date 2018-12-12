PETS & ANIMALS

Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers

JAMAICA, Queens --
A passenger was arrested last weekend at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens after authorities say he attempted to smuggle live birds concealed within hair rollers.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped the arriving passenger on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana.

During the course of the inspection, they discovered 70 live finches in hair rollers inside a black duffel bag.

"CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the nation's agricultural economy," said Troy Miller, director of field operations, New York Field Office.

A U.S. outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, resulted in the culling of 50 million commercial turkeys and chickens and $850 million in damages in 2015.

The finches were detained under quarantine and turned over to United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssmugglingbirdsanimaljfk international airportNew York CityJamaicaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
Here's why loyal dog may have waited weeks for his family to return after Camp Fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
California wants to tax your text messages
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Show More
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
Manhunt continues for shooter in suspected terror attack in France
Man robs liquor store at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee
Teenager injured in shooting in Selma
More News