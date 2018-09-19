HURRICANE FLORENCE

Dog rescued from Florence floodwaters had climbed onto kitchen counters to stay safe

EMBED </>More Videos

PETA volunteers rescued a dog from a flooded home in Lumberton, North Carolina. The dog had climbed onto kitchen counters to escape the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. (PETA)

LUMBERTON, NC --
A dog rescued from a flooded North Carolina home after Hurricane Florence had climbed onto kitchen counters to escape the rising floodwaters.

PETA volunteers rescued the dog, Max, from the kitchen of a Lumberton home after the storm had moved through. In a tweet, PETA said firefighters in the area contacted the organization after noticing the dog from the outside.


The team also rescued two other dogs and a cat that was trapped on the porch of a flooded home.
