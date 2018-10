The theft of a terminally ill girl's puppy inspired acts of kindness from many ABC11 viewers.On Aug. 4 there was a break-in at 8-year-old Dakaia Gray's Burlington house The crook stole her 11-week-old American Bully, a pup that comforted Dakaia.After her story aired, several people stepped up with offers of a new puppy.She had many to choose from and picked just one, but the family still hopes for a reunion with Annabella someday.