Valley Animal Center breaking ground on new expansion

The Valley Animal Center is expanding their clinic. The area's largest no-kill dog and cat adoption center, is breaking ground on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Valley Animal Center is expanding their clinic. The area's largest no-kill dog and cat adoption center is breaking ground on Monday.

The facility currently offers low-cost vaccinations and affordable pet care services like wellness exams. Upon completion, the clinic will turn into a surgery center.

The 5,000 square foot expansion will be just east of the surgery center and serve as the new clinic featuring rooms for exams, dental cleaning, and vaccinations.

Valley Animal Center breaks ground at 10 am Monday. They hope to be up and running by early August.
