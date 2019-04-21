cute animals

VIDEO: Fire crew saves 10 ducklings from storm drain, reunites them with mother

By Julianne Herrera
UNION CITY, Calif. -- On Easter weekend we expect to find eggs in odd places - but not the birds themselves!

Alameda County Fire's Engine 32 came across ten ducklings trapped in a storm drain in Union City Saturday.

They posted to video to Twitter, which shows the crew picking them up out of the hole and placing them in a box one by one with their concerned mother overseeing the operation.

One duckling jumps right past the box and runs straight to mama bird.

In the end, all the ducklings were reunited with their mother and released in a nearby creek.

Great job, Engine 32!

