FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A goose and her goslings received a police escort across a busy Fresno roadway Tuesday evening.
Video taken by ABC30 insider Rhonda Conley-Thomas shows the mother leading the goslings toward the intersection at Shaw and West. Conley-Thomas waved to oncoming traffic, warning drivers to slow down.
That's when a Fresno police officer came to help. The officer turned on his lights and led the gaggle to safety.
Fresno police officer helps a goose and her goslings cross the road
CUTE ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News