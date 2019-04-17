Fresno police officer helps a goose and her goslings cross the road

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A goose and her goslings received a police escort across a busy Fresno roadway Tuesday evening.Video taken by ABC30 insider Rhonda Conley-Thomas shows the mother leading the goslings toward the intersection at Shaw and West. Conley-Thomas waved to oncoming traffic, warning drivers to slow down.That's when a Fresno police officer came to help. The officer turned on his lights and led the gaggle to safety.