Video: Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on African safari

SERENGETI, Tanzania -- Tourists from New Jersey on vacation in Tanzania got a great view of a cheetah on their safari.

In fact, it was closer than they may have wanted.

The Shimek family, of Summit, was on safari in the Serengeti when the cheetah jumped onto the roof of an open-top Jeep in their group.

"I mean, honestly, I was so scared," Jen Shimek said. "I kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, please don't come near us, please don't come near us.' I'm thinking of my kids. I'm thinking, what should we actually do if it happens?"

Fortunately, the cheetah eventually ran off without incident.
