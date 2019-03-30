whale

VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in Long Beach Harbor

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of gray whales made a surprise spectacle in the Long Beach Harbor Friday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A group of gray whales made a surprise spectacle in the Long Beach Harbor Friday.

As many as five of them were spotted going for a morning swim.



VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in 'superpod' stampede through Monterey Bay

This time of year its gray whales who are making the epic journey to Alaska, some traveling more than 10,000 miles.

In recent weeks there have also been numerous sightings along the Bay Area coast.

See more stories and videos about whales.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouthern californiaenvironmentwhalewhale watchingnaturefishoceans
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
VIDEO: Killer whales spotted in Monterey Bay
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
California's commercial crab season ending early
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigate shots fired at Cherry Avenue Auction in Fresno County
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Almost deadly crash shuts down Ashlan and Highway 99 exit
VIDEO: Watch Fresno Police officers in action during a gang bust
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Texas woman finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
Show More
Body of murdered nanny pulled from New Jersey lake
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
Tulare County man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife
Man caught with $100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in cereal boxes
More TOP STORIES News