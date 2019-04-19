Scientists eyeing 1,668-lb great white shark Miss Costa's journey through Gulf of Mexico

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4312464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shelley Collett was exploring the Aeolus wreck off the coast off North Carolina when an inquisitive sand tiger shark approached her. Collett said she "had the sneaking suspicion that I was being watched" before she noticed the shark.