FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,800 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power in northeast Fresno, according to the utility company's website.
Officials say a vehicle crash into a power pole in the area of Cedar and Bullard at around 4:30 p.m., causing the outage.
PG&E officials say crews are assessing the incident. The estimated time of restoration is 7:45 p.m.
PG&E: More than 1,800 customers without power in northeast Fresno
