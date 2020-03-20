PG&E warns of scammers threatening to shut off power during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is warning customers of scammers who are calling customers and threatening to shut off their power if they fail to make a payment during the COVID-19 outbreak.The utility company has received several reports of scammers calling from what appears to be a PG&E number, demanding payment on past due bills over the phone.Officials say the company will never ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone.Last week, PG&E announced it would not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.Anyone who receives a phone call that appears to be a scam can call 1-800-743-5000.