PG&E warns of scammers threatening to shut off power during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is warning customers of scammers who are calling customers and threatening to shut off their power if they fail to make a payment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The utility company has received several reports of scammers calling from what appears to be a PG&E number, demanding payment on past due bills over the phone.

Officials say the company will never ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone.

RELATED: PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills amid COVID-19 concerns

Last week, PG&E announced it would not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.

Anyone who receives a phone call that appears to be a scam can call 1-800-743-5000.
