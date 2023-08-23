Authorities warn of scammer posing as Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant in calls

Authorities are warning residents about a scammer posing as a Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant in phone calls.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are warning residents about a scammer posing as a Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant in phone calls.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff's office released a recording of their attempts at calling a phone number connected to the scam.

Deputies say they received reports of a phone caller claiming to be Sergeant Kevin Baxter.

The scammer called residents about an arrest warrant and asked the victim to pay a fine.

Investigators identified two phone numbers that prompt you to leave a message when called.

Authorities say they received a call back from a man claiming to be Sgt. Baxter.

Deputies say the fake sergeant hung up on them.

The sheriff's office says it will never call for money or fine payments over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call, do not provide personal information.

Instead, you should report the call to local law enforcement.