Simple Solutions: Spending less time on your phone

From talking on it to playing on it and working on it, most of us have become dependent on our phones.

New research shows using our phones too much can change your brain.

German researchers found diminished grey matter volume in key regions of the brain associated with hearing, memory, emotions, speech, decision-making, and self-control.

This also happens in the mind of drug addicts.

To save your brain and break your addiction, experts say to set aside one day a week and only use your phone in an emergency.

Use apps to bolster self-control. "Space" lets you set goals and track your progress. "Moment" uses daily exercises to help you use your phone in a healthier way.

Also, change your phone settings. Turn off notifications, remove distraction-based apps from your home screen, and set a longer passcode.

Learning how to use our smartphones effectively may be one of the most important life skills any of us can learn.
