Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

PHOTOS: Massive Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris sends flames, plumes of smoke into air

PARIS -- A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital Monday, shooting up its long spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parischurch firefirenotre dame cathedral firechurch
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
Investigators think Notre Dame fire likely electrical: AP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News