Sandwich shop that started in Visalia opens new location in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new sandwich shop is now open in northeast Fresno. The Pickled Deli is serving customers at First Street and Nees Avenue.Owner Nick Huerta says he's even been experimenting with his wife's pickle soup recipe.Huerta launched the Pickled Deli franchise in Visalia just before the pandemic. He said the community's support carried him through the early days of shut down.The bad, good, ugly, I have survived it all. I'm here at this place because of the community of Visalia, and I wholeheartedly believe that the community of Fresno will likewise support my dreams of entrepreneurship and thrive here in this community," Huerta said.The Pickled Deli is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.Customers are being asked to keep an eye on the shop's Facebook page for potentially updated hours in the future.